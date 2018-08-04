Sunderland began life in EFL's League One with a dramatic 2-1 win against Charlton Athletic thanks to stoppage-time header from U.S midfielder Lynden Gooch. The victory ensured three points for Jack Ross's squad at the Stadium of Light.

Gooch's powerful header came in the 96th minute, thanks to a great cross from Costa Rica's Bryan Oviedo.

Lynden Gooch's stoppage-time winner for Sunderland.



Courtesy of Reddit. pic.twitter.com/Af8yL59T2s — USMNT (@USMNTvideos) August 4, 2018

The 22-year-old American has English and Irish eligibilty, and even appeared for the latter's U-18 side, but made the switch to the U.S in 2014 with the U-20 squad, and made his senior debut against New Zealand in 2016.

After suffering consecutive relegations from 2016-2017, Sunderland was relegated from the Championship last season so for the club's supporters, this win hopefully kick-starts a journey that leads to promotion.