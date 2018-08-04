Napoli President Confirms Star Defender Has Signed New 5-Year Contract in Campania

S.S.C. Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly has put pen to paper on a new contract at the Stadio San Paulo that will keep him tied to the club until 2023, according to their president Aurelio De Laurentiis.





Koulibaly is one of the most in-demand players in European football and it has been widely speculated that the Senegal international could be on his way out of the club this summer, with it even confirmed that a €100m offer had been rejected by Napoli earlier in the window.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

However, president De Laurentiis has since claimed that Koulibaly has already signed a new five-year contract in Naples, something confirmed by Sky Sport, extending the 27-year-old's current deal by an extra two years.

Born in Saint-Dié-des-Vosges, France, his first major steps in European football came with Belgian giants KRC Genk. After just two years in the Pro League, Koulibaly was snapped up by Napoli for under €8m.

The Senegal international has gone on to make 164 appearances with the club, scoring eight goals and claiming five assists. Koulibaly is widely regarded as one of the best centre backs in the world, but the defender now looks set to see out his best years at the Stadio San Paulo as opposed to joining one of European football's financial powerhouses.

It had been reported this summer that Manchester United were keeping tabs on Koulibaly as Jose Mourinho looked to add another defender to his squad, while Chelsea were also thrown into the mix following the arrival of former Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri.