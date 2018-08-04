Newcastle United Back in Negotiations With West Brom as Striker Search Continues

Newcastle United have reopened talks with West Brom over the transfer of Salomón Rondón despite recently signing Mainz 05 striker Yoshinori Mutō, according to reports.

The Magpies are desperate to see Venezuelan target man Rondón join their ranks this summer, where the 28-year-old will likely form a partnership with new boy Mutō - who is expected to occupy a similar position to Ayoze Pérez for the club.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Talks between Newcastle and relegated West Brom have been underway for some time, although a hitch in negotiations over the inclusion of Dwight Gayle in the deal threatened Rondón's move to St. James' Park ahead of the new season.

However, talks are now back underway and West Brom are still interested in taking Gayle off of Newcastle's hands as part of the deal, according to the Chronicle.

The West Midlanders are also happy to part ways with Rondón instead of losing him on a free transfer next year.

Former Malaga striker Rondón will be brought in as a like for like replacement for Aleksandar Mitrović, who returned to Fulham in a permanent deal after spending the second half of last season on loan at Craven Cottage.

Fabian Schär and Sung-yong Ki have already arrived at the club ahead of their opening match against Tottenham. Former loanee goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has also returned permanently, while the aforementioned Mitrović and Mikel Merino are among six players to leave the club this summer.