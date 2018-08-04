'No Chance' of Further Liverpool Signings as Journalist Rules Out Move for Arsenal Midfielder

By 90Min
August 04, 2018

Daily Mirror reporter David Maddock has poured cold water on rumours that Liverpool could move for Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, claiming there is 'no chance' of the Reds completing a move for the Welshman.

Ramsey has been heavily linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium this summer, with just a year left to run on his current contract and talks stalling over a new deal.

However, Maddock believes Liverpool will not make any further signings this summer, with the Reds having already spent around £170m on the quartet of Naby Keita, Fabinho, Xherdan Shaqiri and Alisson.

The reporter has suggested that a number of squad players - namely Simon Mignolet, Divock Origi, Sheyi Ojo, Marko Grujic and Danny Ings - could all leave before the transfer deadline, which is next week for UK clubs.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Jurgen Klopp currently has a large squad on his hands after a busy summer and must now shift some less essential players prior to the end of the transfer window.

For example, Belgian goalkeeper Mignolet has seen his chances of getting adequate playing time at the club evaporate with the signing of Brazilian stopper Alisson for £66m, with Klopp seeming to prefer German Loris Karius as backup.

Mignolet's compatriot Origi also appears to have no future at Anfield, with the Belgian heavily criticised for his performances in pre-season and seemingly having no chance of breaking into an attacking setup featuring the likes of Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The departure of these players will see Liverpool's squad take on a leaner and more clinical shape, with only the truly worthwhile players left to compete for a place in Klopp's first team, as the Reds challenge for a first ever Premier League title.

