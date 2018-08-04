£40m Richarlison Sets Champions League Aim & Claims He Will 'Honour' Everton Shirt

By 90Min
August 04, 2018

Everton new boy Richarlison is targeting Champions League football and a place in the Brazil national team, following his big money move to Goodison Park.

In an interview with SporTV, the winger revealed his ambitions with his new club and reflected on his path to Premier League stardom, which has seen him trade the poverty of life in Brazil for the upper echelons of the footballing world in the space of just a few years.

Signed from Brazilian side Fluminese by Watford last summer for £11.5m, Richarlison's form in the first half of the Premier League season saw the 21-year-old become one of the league's most highly coveted talents, paving the way for him to follow former manager Marco Silva to Everton last month in a lucrative deal.


Though the past year has been something of a whirlwind for the winger, Richarlison claims to be staying grounded and focused on his development in England.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

"I learned a lot. I already know a little of the language. I'm studying a lot, taking a heavy load on my studies, even to be able to take the three-year visa as well," Richarlison said.


And though the step up to a club of Everton's stature comes with a great deal of responsibility, Richarlison seems confident he can handle the pressure.

"I'm cool. I know my responsibility. Since I came to the professional I already knew this responsibility. This is another step of mine. I'm definitely going to honour Everton's shirt.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

"I will play the football I played for the clubs I went through and I will continue to give life. I'm going to get my goals: to reach the Brazilian national team, to play in the Champions League."

Richarlison is likely to make his competitive debut for the Toffees on August 11 in the club's Premier League curtain-raiser against Wolves.

