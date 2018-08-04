Real Madrid will face off against Juventus in Maryland's FedEx Field on Saturday in the International Champions Cup.

Juventus remains the talk of the offseason after acquiring superstar Cristiano Ronaldo via transfer from Real Madrid. Although Ronaldo will not play in the ICC, Juventus may be considered among the favorites to hoist the Champions League trophy next spring.

Real Madrid enters the game with a

In what could have been Ronaldo's first meeting against his former team, there is sure to be some added significance to this match.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: You can watch live via ESPN+ or on the WatchESPN app.