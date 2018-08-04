Tottenham Hotspur Among 5 Clubs Tracking Atletico Madrid Target Giovanni Simeone

Tottenham Hotspur are one of at least five clubs believed to be tracking Fiorentina striker Giovanni Simeone.

The 23-year-old son of Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone scored 14 goals in Serie A last season, attracting the attention of a host of clubs from across Europe, which according to Tuttosport (via TalkSPORT) includes Spurs.

Tottenham are still looking for a solid backup to Harry Kane following the poor form of last summer's signing Fernando Llorente.

Spanish striker Llorente joined Spurs from Swansea on deadline day in the summer 2017 transfer window but has failed to perform to his usual high standards in North London, scoring just five goals in all competitions in 2017/18.

Simeone, who has represented his native Argentina at Under-23 level, is supposedly seen as the ideal replacement for Llorente - though Spurs will have to fight a number of European clubs for the forward's signature.

French side Lyon are rumoured to be interested in signing the striker, along with Spanish trio Sevilla, Valencia and Villareal. Meanwhile Diego Simeone reportedly saw an opening bid of €40m to bring his son to the Wanda Metropolitano rejected.

With less than a week remaining until the transfer deadline in the UK, Spurs are yet to complete a single transfer dealing and fans are beginning to worry the club have no concrete plans to invest in new talent.

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish had been the only tangibly linked player but with Villa being taken over by wealthy new owners, a deal for the 22-year-old now seems unlikely.

Spurs are currently overseeing the completion of their new stadium, which opens in September after the start of the 2018/19 season. It is speculated that the rush to complete the stadium on time could be affecting the club's capability to complete transfers.