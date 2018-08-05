Arsenal Fans Express Their 'Love' for New Signing After Debut in Pre-Season Win Over Lazio

August 05, 2018

Stephan Lichtsteiner has gained the praise of Arsenal fans on social media after making his first appearance for the Gunners against Lazio on Saturday night. 

After signing on a free transfer from Juventus earlier this summer, the highly experienced Swiss defender has had to wait for his Arsenal debut following his involvement in the World Cup. The player's wait finally ended when Unai Emery started him in Stockholm against one of his former clubs. 

MICHAEL CAMPANELLA/GettyImages

The 34-year-old took little time to make an impression as within only three minutes the right-back was involved in a tussle with Senad Lulic. 


Lichtsteiner went heavily into an aerial challenge, forcefully taking out his opponent which angered the Lazio players. An accusation of an elbow to the head was made in an attempt to get Lichtsteiner dismissed from the friendly, but nothing was given. 

Tensions didn't let up as the new Arsenal man continued to enter into confrontations with Lazio players, at one point squaring up to Lulic, forcing the two to be separated.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

Lichtsteiner's demeanour impressed Arsenal fans who have long desired to reclaim the fierceness that has been lost after the likes of Tony Adams and Patrick Vieira left the club. 

Reactions on social media from fans of the north London club heaped praise onto their new signing. 

Here are some of the best online reactions: 

Based on his first night out for the London club, the full-back may turn out to become one of the fan favourites for the upcoming campaign. 


Goals from Reiss Nelson and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were enough to give Arsenal the victory as they concluded their pre-season preparations in a 2-0 win. Arsenal face Manchester City at home in their Premier League opener on the 12th August. 

