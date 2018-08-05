'Don't You Dare': Tottenham Fans Plead With Daniel Levy After Phil Jones Transfer Report Surfaces

By 90Min
August 05, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter in disgust after unconfirmed reports surfaced online claiming Manchester United's Phil Jones could be used by the north west outfit as a makeweight in the proposed deal taking Toby Alderweireld to Old Trafford. 

It was stated on Sunday morning that, despite the two Premier League clubs' initial valuations of the Belgian defender being some way apart, a breakthrough had been made, and the 29-year-old was expected to now become a member of Jose Mourinho's squad ahead of the summer transfer window cut off next week. 

The Mirror's article claims that a £60m switch is in the offing - £15m less than Daniel Levy's original asking price - and that Spurs are keen to secure as much money as possible ahead of the 2018 World Cup star entering the final 12 months of his contract.

 

However, despite not featuring in the original report, rumours online have suggested that Tottenham - who are yet to add to their squad this summer - are keen on incorporating either Phil Jones or Chris Smalling into the agreement. 

Somewhat understandably, following the Manchester United defender's showing in Russia this summer as part of England's set up - in which his lack of positional discipline and outright absence of pace proved pivotal in Belgium's brace of victories over the Three Lions - the Lilywhites faithful are less than impressed with the proposed move. 

Whether there is any truth in the rumoured deal remains to be seen; however, it has not stopped Tottenham fans taking to Twitter to both warn and plead with Levy ahead of what would surely be seen as an uncharacteristically shortsighted agreement. 

Here are some of the best tweets: 


You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)