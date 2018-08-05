'Don't You Dare': Tottenham Fans Plead With Daniel Levy After Phil Jones Transfer Report Surfaces

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter in disgust after unconfirmed reports surfaced online claiming Manchester United's Phil Jones could be used by the north west outfit as a makeweight in the proposed deal taking Toby Alderweireld to Old Trafford.

It was stated on Sunday morning that, despite the two Premier League clubs' initial valuations of the Belgian defender being some way apart, a breakthrough had been made, and the 29-year-old was expected to now become a member of Jose Mourinho's squad ahead of the summer transfer window cut off next week.

Toby Alderweireld 🇧🇪 — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) August 4, 2018

The Mirror's article claims that a £60m switch is in the offing - £15m less than Daniel Levy's original asking price - and that Spurs are keen to secure as much money as possible ahead of the 2018 World Cup star entering the final 12 months of his contract.

However, despite not featuring in the original report, rumours online have suggested that Tottenham - who are yet to add to their squad this summer - are keen on incorporating either Phil Jones or Chris Smalling into the agreement.

BREAKING: Spurs now pushing to get either Phil Jones or Chris Smalling as part of the Toby Alderweireld deal. Deal is very nearly complete. Medical likely to be on Tuesday. #THFC #MUFC https://t.co/dm0Wuk14s1 — Transfer Man (@_transferman) August 4, 2018

Somewhat understandably, following the Manchester United defender's showing in Russia this summer as part of England's set up - in which his lack of positional discipline and outright absence of pace proved pivotal in Belgium's brace of victories over the Three Lions - the Lilywhites faithful are less than impressed with the proposed move.

Whether there is any truth in the rumoured deal remains to be seen; however, it has not stopped Tottenham fans taking to Twitter to both warn and plead with Levy ahead of what would surely be seen as an uncharacteristically shortsighted agreement.

