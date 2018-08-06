Blackburn Complete Permanent Signing of Newcastle Talent Adam Armstrong After Loan Spell

Blackburn have completed the permanent signing of 21-year-old Newcastle forward Adam Armstrong following a successful loan spell at Ewood Park last season that saw Rovers earn promotion back to the Championship.





Armstrong, who made his Newcastle debut in 2014 at the age of 17 to become the club's second youngest Premier League player, has signed a four-year contract with Blackburn that promises to keep him in Lancashire until the summer of 2022.

The deal is believed to be worth an initial £1.75m rising to £3m.

After previously being handed the number 18 shirt during his loan spell, he will don the number seven shirt for Blackburn this season last worn by Liam Feeney.

In returning to Blackburn, Armstrong will link up once more with manager Tony Mowbray having enjoyed a very strong loan spell at Coventry City in League One under the boss earlier in his career.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

To date, Armstrong has also spent time in the Championship on loan with Barnsley and Bolton.

A statement from Newcastle has wished the player well for the future.