Crystal Palace Open Striker Talks With Red Bull Salzburg Amid Rival Interest From La Liga Duo

By 90Min
August 06, 2018

Crystal Palace have opened negotiations with Red Bull Salzburg over a move for striker Moanes Dabbur, according to reports.

It was recently claimed by Estadio Deportivo that the Eagles would have to fight off interest from Sevilla and Real Betis if the club chose to launch a bid for Dabbur this summer, with reports at the time loosely claiming that Palace were close to signing the Israel international.

TIZIANA FABI/GettyImages

But the Daily Mail have confirmed that talks between Crystal Palace and RB Salzburg are already underway, with manager Roy Hodgson desperate to add some more firepower to his side ahead of the new season.

The new league campaign is Austria has already started and Dabbur has maintained his stellar form from last year, scoring three times in their opening two matches, as well as in the domestic cup.

Dabbur first caught the eye of scouts at Selhurst Park when he returned from a loan spell with Swiss side Grasshoppers in 2017. 

During his first full season in the Austrian Bundesliga, the Israeli striker scored 29 goals across all competitions during the club's impressive campaign.

The 26-year-old found the back of the net five times during their Europa League campaign before Salzburg were cruelly knocked out by Marseille in the semi finals, which included strikes against Real Sociedad and SS Lazio.

Crystal Palace, who recently secured the impressive capture of Max Meyer, will put everything they have into making Dabbur their fourth signing of the summer, so long as it doesn't risk the future of in-demand winger Wilfried Zaha.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)