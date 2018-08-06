Danny Murphy Causes a Stir with Comments On Liverpool & Manchester City's Squads

Match of the Day pundit Danny Murphy has upset some of the fans who once adored him, by highlighting what he believes is the gulf between Liverpool and last season's Premier League champions Manchester City .

Appearing on Talksport , Murphy claimed that just two of Liverpool's players would make it into the Manchester City starting line-up. The former England international believes that only Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk would make it into Pep Guardiola's team.

“Salah and Van Dijk are the only #LFC players who get in the City team.”



Agree with Danny Murphy? 🤔



This has caused quite a stir on social media, with Kopites turning on their former player. The Reds have strengthened their side considerably since last season, bringing in Naby Keita, Xherdan Shaqiri, Alisson and Fabinho. It should also be remembered that Liverpool defeated Manchester City three times last season, as well as recently beating the sky blues in pre-season.

Liverpool fans have been quick to go to task on Murphy's opinions on the gulf between Liverpool and City.

Alisson > Ederson

Robertson > Mendy

Mane > Sterling



Putting it out there keita gets in after this season — Nathan Frazer (@nathantashy93) August 6, 2018

Robbo over Mendy — Simr (@simr_7) August 6, 2018

Allison, Robbo, VVD, Keita, Salah (Arguably Firmino and Mane) but let's make out we're miles off them 👍 — Stuart Campbell (@stucampbell372) August 6, 2018





Joke. Alisson Mane Keita Salah Van Dijk — Nana-Sam® (@nana_samk) August 6, 2018

Liverpool fans may have a point on this one. Alisson despite only one season of first-team football was picked ahead of Ederson as Brazil's first choice goalkeeper. There is also a debate to be had about Mane being better than Raheem Sterling, as well as Roberto Firmino's merits against Sergio Aguero.

At the back, Andy Robertson was a revelation at left-back as Liverpool made the Champions League final, whilst Benjamin Mendy spent more time on twitter than on the pitch, making just seven appearances for City last season, due to injury.

As some of the Reds have argued, Danny Murphy may be eating his words come the end of the season, should Liverpool finish ahead of Manchester City.