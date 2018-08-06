Danny Murphy Causes a Stir with Comments On Liverpool & Manchester City's Squads

By 90Min
August 06, 2018

Match of the Day pundit Danny Murphy has upset some of the fans who once adored him, by highlighting what he believes is the gulf between Liverpool and last season's Premier League champions Manchester City.

Appearing on Talksport, Murphy claimed that just two of Liverpool's players would make it into the Manchester City starting line-up. The former England international believes that only Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk would make it into Pep Guardiola's team.

This has caused quite a stir on social media, with Kopites turning on their former player. The Reds have strengthened their side considerably since last season, bringing in Naby Keita, Xherdan Shaqiri, Alisson and Fabinho. It should also be remembered that Liverpool defeated Manchester City three times last season, as well as recently beating the sky blues in pre-season.

Liverpool fans have been quick to go to task on Murphy's opinions on the gulf between Liverpool and City.


Liverpool fans may have a point on this one. Alisson despite only one season of first-team football was picked ahead of Ederson as Brazil's first choice goalkeeper. There is also a debate to be had about Mane being better than Raheem Sterling, as well as Roberto Firmino's merits against Sergio Aguero. 

At the back, Andy Robertson was a revelation at left-back as Liverpool made the Champions League final, whilst Benjamin Mendy spent more time on twitter than on the pitch, making just seven appearances for City last season, due to injury.

As some of the Reds have argued, Danny Murphy may be eating his words come the end of the season, should Liverpool finish ahead of Manchester City.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)