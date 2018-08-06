Ex-Liverpool Star Claims Jurgen Klopp Has Made Signing of the Summer So Far

By 90Min
August 06, 2018

Ex-Liverpool star Stan Collymore believes Naby Keita's arrival at Anfield has been the best bit of business so far this summer.

After agreeing a deal for the midfielder last summer, Keita's transfer from RB Leipzig to Liverpool finally went through on July 1st for a fee totalling around £57m and Reds' fans have already caught a glimpse of Keita playing in the famous red shirt during pre season.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Now fans will have to wait just a matter of days before they see their new man make his first Premier League appearance, with Keita set to start for his new club against West Ham at Anfield on Sunday August 12th.

There is clearly a buzz around the club with their recent acquisition amongst other new signings such as Fabinho and Alisson, however former Liverpool man Collymore is particularly excited by the arrival of the Guinean international.

Writing for his column The People with the Daily Star, he wrote: “He will bring the mobility and protection for the defence that the club have been seriously needing. I’m expecting big things from Keita, who, with fellow Anfield new boy Fabinho, is a massive upgrade on what they have already got in midfield.”

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

He went onto claim that despite having competition with Manchester City's capture of Riyad Mahrez, he believes Liverpool's signing of Keita has been the best bit of business this transfer window.

He added: “Mahrez is a top quality player. To win the Premier League in 2016 and be best the player in the league that season was fantastic.

“Rui Patricio and Joao Moutinho are top-drawer signings for Wolves as well. But if I'm looking at one outstanding bit of business this summer, then it's Keita at Liverpool."

After a promising end to last season which included a Champions League final, the Reds have strengthened in a number of areas this summer and fans will be excited by the prospect of watching their new look team try and better their performance and mount a stronger title challenge this season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)