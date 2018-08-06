Ex-Liverpool Star Claims Jurgen Klopp Has Made Signing of the Summer So Far

Ex- Liverpool star Stan Collymore believes Naby Keita's arrival at Anfield has been the best bit of business so far this summer.



After agreeing a deal for the midfielder last summer, Keita's transfer from RB Leipzig to Liverpool finally went through on July 1st for a fee totalling around £57m and Reds' fans have already caught a glimpse of Keita playing in the famous red shirt during pre season.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Now fans will have to wait just a matter of days before they see their new man make his first Premier League appearance, with Keita set to start for his new club against West Ham at Anfield on Sunday August 12th.



There is clearly a buzz around the club with their recent acquisition amongst other new signings such as Fabinho and Alisson, however former Liverpool man Collymore is particularly excited by the arrival of the Guinean international.



Writing for his column The People with the Daily Star , he wrote: “He will bring the mobility and protection for the defence that the club have been seriously needing. I’m expecting big things from Keita, who, with fellow Anfield new boy Fabinho, is a massive upgrade on what they have already got in midfield.”

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

He went onto claim that despite having competition with Manchester City 's capture of Riyad Mahrez, he believes Liverpool's signing of Keita has been the best bit of business this transfer window.



He added: “Mahrez is a top quality player. To win the Premier League in 2016 and be best the player in the league that season was fantastic.

“Rui Patricio and Joao Moutinho are top-drawer signings for Wolves as well. But if I'm looking at one outstanding bit of business this summer, then it's Keita at Liverpool."

After a promising end to last season which included a Champions League final, the Reds have strengthened in a number of areas this summer and fans will be excited by the prospect of watching their new look team try and better their performance and mount a stronger title challenge this season.