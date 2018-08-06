Jose Mourinho Warns of 'Difficult Season' if Man Utd Don't Sign Any New Players

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has warned that the club could be in for a 'difficult season' without any further additions to the squad in the final days of the summer transfer window.

Brazilian midfielder Fred is the only United signing so far this summer who fans can expect to see on a regular basis, with teenage full-back Diogo Dalot signed for the future and veteran goalkeeper Lee Grant drafted in as emergency back-up.

Boris Streubel/GettyImages

But without more new faces to strengthen the side, Mourinho, who has cut a miserable figure for most of pre-season, is fearing a very tough campaign ahead.

"My CEO knows what I want for quite a long time," Mourinho is quoted as saying by Sky Sports. "He knows what I want, I know that he tries to do the best for me and I still have a few days to wait what is going to happen.

"The other clubs who compete with us are really strong and have fantastic squads, like Chelsea, Tottenham or Manchester City, or they are investing massively like Liverpool, that are buying everything and everybody.

TF-Images/GettyImages

"And if we don't make our team better it will be a difficult season for us."

United are still looking to at least sign a central defender before the transfer deadline on Thursday, with reports over the weekend that a breakthrough finally happened regarding a £60m move for Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Whether United will chase players in other positions, or if unsettled winger Anthony Martial will be sold, remains to be seen as there may not be enough time left to conduct more business.

Premier League clubs voted last September to bring the summer deadline forward to before the opening game of the season in a bid to prevent players from being distracted by ongoing transfer dealings. United were one of the few that voted against the proposal.