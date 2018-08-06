Sky Sports Pundit Urges Liverpool to Move for £65m-Rated World Cup Star Despite Man Utd Interest

By 90Min
August 06, 2018

Liverpool legend and Sky Sports pundit Phil Thompson has called upon the club's hierarchy to show a statement of intent by signing Manchester United target Harry Maguire.

Maguire was a rock at the back for England during the World Cup, playing a crucial role as the Three Lions made it all the way to the semi finals. 

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

His performances caught the attention of United boss Jose Mourinho, who is keen to sign the defender. The only problem for the Red Devils being that Leicester reportedly value Maguire at £65m.


However, speaking for Sky Sports, former European Cup winner Phil Thompson has called upon Liverpool to snatch the 25-year-old from United's grasp. 


Thompson said: ''I like what Jurgen Klopp has done by trying to strengthen the players behind the front three and get more goals from that area. That point of the team is where you win titles and Fabinho, Shaqiri and Keita can provide that additional firepower. Lallana is also back.


''With one more centre back, Liverpool can be a real force; I'd be looking at snatching Harry Maguire from under Manchester United's noses.''


However, with just a few days left in the transfer window, it appears that Maguire's destiny is to stay at the King Power Stadium, for another season at least. Leicester are not willing to sell Maguire, unless they can definitely get in a replacement, something that is appearing unlikely given the time constraints.

Handout/GettyImages

In regards to Thompson's view that Liverpool should sign Maguire, as much as the Reds would like to steal a player from United's grasp, it is unlikely to happen. 


Liverpool have had a record breaking transfer window and appear to have finished their transfer dealings, and may not even be able to afford another huge signing. 

It should be remembered that Virgil van Dijk and Dejan Lovren formed an effective partnership at the end of last season, and Klopp appears to be sticking with them as his centre back pairing.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)