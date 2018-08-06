Toby Alderweireld 'Absolutely Wants to Leave' Spurs Amid Ongoing Interest From Man Utd

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld 'absolutely wants to leave' the club this summer as Manchester United attempt to seal a £60m deal for the Belgian international in what are now the final days of the Premier League transfer window.

Following a rumoured breakthrough at the weekend, the latest on the developing saga comes from Belgian outlet HLN, claiming Alderweireld is determined to move on.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The 29-year-old has entered the final 12 months of his current Spurs contract and is said to not want the club to exercise an option to extend the deal to 2020. It would appear that United and Spurs are in talks over a transfer, although HLN notes that no final deal has yet been agreed.

Manager Jose Mourinho has warned that United will be in for a 'difficult season' if no more signings are made before the transfer deadline on Thursday and ongoing speculation seems to suggest the club are still keeping their options open.

A report from Sky Sports claims United are still preparing an enormous bid for Leicester centre-back Harry Maguire that would break the £75m world record fee for a defender that Liverpool paid for Virgil van Dijk in January.

An alternative target, Yerry Mina looks set for Everton instead.

But the Manchester Evening News has reported that United are keeping Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng on the reserve list, while the newspaper also notes that the club have a habit of negotiating deals for multiple players, before eventually only choosing one to actually complete.

United will kick off the 2018/19 Premier League season against Leicester on Friday.