Bournemouth Complete Signing of Colombia Star Jefferson Lerma From Levante for Club Record Fee

Bournemouth have confirmed the signing of Colombia international Jefferson Lerma from Levante for a club record fee subject to international clearance, with the 23-year-old penning a five-year deal.

The midfielder played in 26 La Liga games last season, featured in four World Cup games over the summer and now joins a Bournemouth side looking to improve upon their finish of 12th last season.

We've completed the signing @FCFSeleccionCol international Jefferson Lerma for a club record fee from @LevanteUD.#afcb 🍒https://t.co/KnVAZ6WfMK — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) August 7, 2018

“I’m so happy to be an AFC Bournemouth player,” Lerma told the club's website.





“The transfer has been very long because it took a while for the clubs to reach an agreement, but the most important thing is that I am here now and everyone got what they wanted in the end.

“I have always loved the Premier League style of football and am very happy to have this opportunity.

“I am looking forward to success and doing important things for this club.”

BBC Sport believe the transfer fee is £25m which is a club record, surpassing the £20m they paid last summer to sign Nathan Ake from Chelsea.

Cherries manager Eddie Howe added: “It’s no secret that Jefferson has been someone we have chased for a while this summer.

“It’s been a complicated deal but I am certain it will be worth all the hard work that people have put in to make this happen.

“Jefferson is an extremely talented player and a very good athlete who will bring a different type of play to our midfield.

“He has a lot of qualities that will be suited to the Premier League and I’m really looking forward to working with him.”