Date & Time of First Manchester Derby in 2018/19 Has Been Changed for TV Broadcast

The first Manchester derby of the 2018/19 Premier League season between Manchester City and Manchester United has been moved from its original date so that the game can be broadcast live on UK television.





All Premier League fixtures (barring the final game of the season) are initially scheduled as 3pm Saturday kickoffs before the television companies (Sky Sports, BT Sport) take their picks. As such, the first derby at the Etihad Stadium was pencilled in for Saturday 10th November at 3pm.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Given that it is one of the most eagerly anticipated games of the season, the date and time fixture have unsurprisingly been altered after it was picked up Sky as games across the Premier League in October and November have been chosen for live broadcast.

The game will still be played over Remembrance weekend, but will now be kicking off at 4.30pm on Sunday 11th November instead.

United's opening Premier League fixture of 2018/19 against Leicester will be broadcast live on Sky Sports this coming Friday, while four of the club's next six league games after that to the end of September will also be shown by live by Sky or BT.

It is a similar story for reigning champions City whose first three games of their title defence against Arsenal, Huddersfield and newly promoted Wolves are all being broadcast live on Sky. City are also live on UK television on BT to kick off September when they face Newcastle.