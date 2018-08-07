East End Welcome: Mark Noble & Aaron Cresswell Stitch Up Jack Wilshere in Hilarious Prank Video

By 90Min
August 07, 2018

West Ham new boy Jack Wilshere has suffered his first red-faced moment following his move from London rivals Arsenal, after falling victim to a prank from teammates Mark Noble and Aaron Cresswell.

Wilshere, who moved to the London Stadium earlier this summer on a free transfer, has been getting to know his new teammates in recent weeks, as the club prepare for life under new manager Manuel Pellegrini.

Part of the 26-year-old's obligations since arriving have been completing various media and sponsor commitments, including a number of interviews.

Image by Toby Cudworth

Unfortunately for Wilshere, what he didn't realise as he sat down for what he thought was another run-of-the-mill interview, was that he was being set up by Noble and Cresswell.

Now, courtesy of Betway, we are able to bring you footage of Wilshere being made to feel hot under the collar, as West Ham skipper Noble, along with Cresswell, directs traffic to an actor posing as a journalist.

The 'interview' begins in comical fashion as the actor confesses his modest interest in football - before awkwardly commenting that Wilshere looks 'fit'. He continues along the same vein of questioning, likening Wilshere to midfield compatriot Noble as a player before suggesting to the former Gunners star that he is 'smaller' than the West Ham captain.

With a visibly confused Wilshere wondering what on earth is going on, things escalate as Wilshere is asked how determined he is to return to the national setup - Ireland's national setup that is.

With Wilshere now irked and blissfully unaware that he has been setup, things conclude with a quick round of shirt signatures. Irritatingly for the Hammers new number 19, he is asked to forge both Cresswell and Noble's signatures on the back of replica shirts. Wilshere reluctantly complies, before his teammates charge the set to reveal it had all been an elaborate hoax.

With the fun and games aside (and perhaps one portion of Wilshere's club initiation out of the way), the trio will now get serious as they prepare for West Ham's opening day Premier League fixture away at Liverpool.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)