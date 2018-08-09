Barcelona Unveil New Shirt Number for Philippe Coutinho as Brazil Star Leaves Behind 14

Barcelona have revealed that Philippe Coutinho will take the club's vacant number seven shirt this season, with the Brazilian switching the number 14 jersey he initially took last season after completing a €160m move from Liverpool in January.





Barça's number seven shirt was last worn by Arda Turan, who left Camp Nou for Istanbul Basaksehir on loan for the remainder of his contract, but it has been worn by a plethora of stars over the last 20 years, including Luis Figo, Henrik Larsson, David Villa and Pedro.

OFFICIAL | Coutinho is our new No 7 !! pic.twitter.com/IHW7LCTUS9 — Barcelona Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) August 9, 2018

Coutinho is set to wear his new number for the first time in the Supercopa de España against Sevilla on Sunday, with Barça then facing Boca Juniors in the annual Joan Gamper Trophy a few days later, before La Liga kicks off with the visit of Alaves to Camp Nou on 18th August.

Barça are yet to confirm what shirt summer signing Arturo Vidal will wear this season, but he was seen using the number 16 locker during before his formal presentation.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

Malcom, Arthur and Clement Lenglet are all also awaiting their Barça squad numbers.