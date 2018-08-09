Bayern Munich Defender Jerome Boateng Holding Out for PSG Move After Rejecting Man United

Bayern Munich star Jerome Boateng reportedly has his heart set on a move to Paris Saint-Germain after declining Jose Mourinho's offer of a move to Manchester United, with the German waiting on the two clubs to agree a fee having already agreed personal terms.

As reported by Le Parisien, Boateng, who is contracted to the Bundesliga champions until 2021, has allegedly been allowed to leave the Bavarians after the club grew tired of his disciplinary issues over the years.

Serie A giants Juventus were said to be keen on acquiring the former Manchester City man's services, before a deal for Leonardo Bonucci materialised.

Boateng is said to have told Manchester United boss Mourinho of his intentions not to continue his illustrious career at Old Trafford after Bayern's recent friendly with United.

A move to England looks unlikely, given the transfer window's early closure this summer, with PSG the most likely destination for the 29-year-old.

The Ligue 1 champions' new boss, Thomas Tuchel, is very keen on acquiring the experienced German international and hopes to bring him to the Parc des Princes.

Bayern chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge had placed a €60m price tag on Boateng, although he is now said to be willing to do business for a fee of around €45.





The club seem keen to offload the defender in the knowledge that his prime years are almost over, with this window seemingly the last real chance to command such a fee for the player.

This news will come as somewhat of a blow to the Red Devils, who are desperately trying to add a central defender to their ranks before the deadline.

Leicester's Harry Maguire and Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld are the two names said to be at the top of the club's wish list, although any potential move or either of the pair will cost in excess of £50m.