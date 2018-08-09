Bristol City Star Joe Bryan Having Medical at Fulham as Cottagers Trump Aston Villa to His Signature

Fulham have made a last minute swoop to snatch Bristol City star Joe Bryan away from the clutches of Aston Villa despite both clubs agreeing a fee of around £6m, with Bryan now set for a medical with the Cottagers.

As reported by Sky Sports, the 24-year-old was extremely close to joining Villa, with a medical being the only preventing factor in Bryan becoming the latest recruit at Villa Park.

BREAKING: Sky sources: Joe Bryan is having a medical at @FulhamFC ahead of proposed move from @BristolCity. #SSN pic.twitter.com/Cc98lz8oU9 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 9, 2018

However, Slavisa Jokanovic's side submitted a late bid for Bristol City's standout performer, with the full back keen on a Premier League move instead of teaming up with Steve Bruce at Villa.

The transfer comes as another kick in the teeth for the Villans, who lost out on a spot in England's top flight to Fulham in May in the Championship play off final at Wembley whilst financial issues have dominated their summer.

Fulham, on the other hand, have been one of the most active sides in the transfer window, shelling out in excess of £70m on the likes of Alfie Mawson, Jean Michael Seri, Andre Schurrle, Aleksander Mitrovic and Calum Chambers.

Despite that, Cottagers boss Jokanovic is still after three more arrivals before the window slams shut, with both full back positions and a defensive midfielder at the top of his wish list. Celta Vigo right back Hugo Mallo is one name being strongly linked with a move to Craven Cottage.

In terms of searching for Bryan's replacement, Bristol City are close to completing the signing of Jay Dasilva on loan from Chelsea, although Villa are also looking at the full back after coming to terms with losing out to Fulham on their main target.