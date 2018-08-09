Cardiff City Sign Midfielder Harry Arter On a 1 Year Loan Deal From Bournemouth

By 90Min
August 09, 2018

Newly promoted Cardiff City have singed Harry Arter on loan from Bournemouth after completing a medical with the Bluebirds.

Arter has been with the Cherries since signing from non-league Woking in 2010 and helped them win promotion to the Premier League back in 2014. However, first team opportunities have proved few and far between for the Irish international, and he has decided that he wants to make a move in search of more first team minutes.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

According to Sky SportsWatford were also interested in signing the 28-year-old, but Arter has instead opted to join Cardiff in the hope that he is likely to play an important role in their search to consolidate their Premier League status.

The midfielder still has three years left on his contract at Dean Court and the loan deal is only expected to last for one season, but given the fact that Bournemouth have recently signed Jefferson Lerma from Levante, his future with the Cherries seems to be all but over.

Neil Warnock's Cardiff have already made a host of new signings this summer, however none of them have come from the Premier League before Arter. Bobby Reid, Alex Smithies, Greg Cunningham and Josh Murphy have all been brought in from the Championship and, although they are all solid additions, none of them have experience of playing in the top flight.

Given the fact that he has now spent three years playing in the Premier League, Arter's experience could be crucial if they are to stay up this season. Only time will tell as to whether he can get his career back on track

