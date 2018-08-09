Fulham Officially Confirm Signing of Luciano Vietto On Season-Long Loan Deal

Fulham have rounded off a busy transfer window with the signing of Luciano Vietto from Atletico Madrid.

In what has proved to be a dramatic transfer deadline day, Fulham have managed to pull off a serious coup in the shape of Vietto, who has spent his career playing for top Spanish clubs. It rounds off a very successful transfer window which has seen the club strengthen their squad significantly ahead of their return to the Premier League.

The 24-year-old will join Slavisa Jokanovic's side on a season-long loan deal after they agreed terms with his parent club Atletico Madrid.

Speaking to the club website, Vietto stated: "I’m very happy to come to the Club and sign. I’m very excited to get started with the team tomorrow.





“It’s an important change for me because this is my first experience here in England. I hope to do as well as possible.”

Despite being at the Spanish club since 2015, Vietto has only managed to make 38 appearances in all competitions, scoring on three occasions. He has subsequently been loaned out on two previous occasions to Sevilla and most recently Valencia during the second half of the season in La Liga.

He had a reasonably successful spell with the later club, scoring on five occasions. The Argentine has been back in action for Diego Simeone's side during pre-season but it is understood he is keen to play more regular football - something Fulham will provide.

Allsport Co./GettyImages

Vietto joins up with a whole host of new signings at Craven Cottage including the likes of Jean Michael Seri, Alfie Mawson, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Andre Shurrle.

The signing is the latest indication that Fulham will not just be aiming to stay up this season but they will surely be looking to finish as high as possible.