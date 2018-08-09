Jose Mourinho Aims Dig at Media Hype Surrounding Liverpool Despite Finishing Lower Than Man Utd

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has taken a swipe at the media hype surrounding Liverpool in recent weeks compared to the negative attention this his own team has had despite finishing above their rivals last season.





Liverpool have spent heavily since the end of last season on Fabinho, Naby Keita, Xherdan Shaqiri and Alisson Becker, added to the already expensive acquisitions of Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah in the previous two transfer windows.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

As such, the Reds are favourites to run Manchester City closest in the title race, while United's relatively minimal activity in the transfer market has brought extremely negative predictions.

Speaking at a press conference before United kick off 2018/19 against Leicester on Friday, Mourinho took the opportunity to remind those present that his team had finished second last season and are being slaughtered, while Liverpool finished lower and are being heavily praised.

"It is difficult for me to believe that we finished second because [the media] are capable of making people finish second look like they were relegated and capable of making people who win nothing and finish below us look like serial winners," he commented, via ManUtd.com.

"I won eight championships and three Premier Leagues, but I keep saying, thinking and feeling that the second position last season was one of my biggest achievements in the game."