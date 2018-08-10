Liverpool Fans on Twitter Have Mixed Reaction to Deadline Day Activity

Many Liverpool fans have reacted to the news of Danny Ings' departure to pastures new in the form of Southampton.

The striker has joined the Saints on a one-year loan-deal with option to buy, after the club's got special dispensation to complete a late deal, in what was the only bit of business that Liverpool completed on deadline day.

The ex-Burnley striker has had a torrid time with injuries since switching to Anfield, and will hope to revive his career on the south coast. With no question about his goal-scoring ability, but unfortunately he was not the type of player to push the Reds towards trophies, with fans and pundits now thankful he his able to revive his career.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp paid tribute to the departing forward, describing him as 'outstanding' on the clubs official website.

Klopp said: "It is a very strange feeling saying goodbye to Danny. The biggest emotion is how much we will miss him.

“He is such an outstanding boy...we say farewell to a friend, but for Danny I know the best chapters in his personal story are still to be written. He is as fit now as at any point of his career I would bet and he just requires the opportunity. He has that opportunity and on behalf of his Liverpool family we say good luck Danny and we will miss you.”

Ings' exit was met with a mixed reaction from the Liverpool fans. Some fans have paid tribute to the striker and wished him well after his service for the Reds...

Good luck danny Ings — Brian (@thelivmatch) August 9, 2018

Hope Danny Ings gets to seal his transfer to the Saints in time - been a proper lad for us although injury has hampered his time in #LFC -wish the best for him in what looks to be a fresh start for Ingsy.Nice to see us send a player over to the South Coast for a change tho.🤔🤣 — Nâvin Bâbu (@NavinRB) August 9, 2018

Danny Ings on his way to Southampton on a loan! If it does get done. I wish him all the best! — P (@PPatel_7) August 9, 2018

However, others were more than happy to see the back of the injury-stricken star...

SEEEE YA DANNY INGS — lucy (@LuccLennon) August 9, 2018

Kinell, Liverpool really like shafting Southampton, not only take their best players but now giving them Danny ings.... — A.J. Williams (@synapse63) August 9, 2018

Asking for an extension to sign Danny Ings is the darkest timeline https://t.co/HjguwgxuAA — Mike Prada (@MikePradaSBN) August 9, 2018

Ings could make his first start against former club Burnley on the the Saints opening game of the season this Sunday.