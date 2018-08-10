Liverpool Fans on Twitter Have Mixed Reaction to Deadline Day Activity

By 90Min
August 10, 2018

Many Liverpool fans have reacted to the news of Danny Ings' departure to pastures new in the form of Southampton.

The striker has joined the Saints on a one-year loan-deal with option to buy, after the club's got special dispensation to complete a late deal, in what was the only bit of business that Liverpool completed on deadline day.

The ex-Burnley striker has had a torrid time with injuries since switching to Anfield, and will hope to revive his career on the south coast. With no question about his goal-scoring ability, but unfortunately he was not the type of player to push the Reds towards trophies, with fans and pundits now thankful he his able to revive his career.

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp paid tribute to the departing forward, describing him as 'outstanding' on the clubs official website.

Klopp said: "It is a very strange feeling saying goodbye to Danny. The biggest emotion is how much we will miss him.

“He is such an outstanding boy...we say farewell to a friend, but for Danny I know the best chapters in his personal story are still to be written. He is as fit now as at any point of his career I would bet and he just requires the opportunity. He has that opportunity and on behalf of his Liverpool family we say good luck Danny and we will miss you.”

Ings' exit was met with a mixed reaction from the Liverpool fans.  Some fans have paid tribute to the striker and wished him well after his service for the Reds...

However, others were more than happy to see the back of the injury-stricken star...

Ings could make his first start against former club Burnley on the the Saints opening game of the season this Sunday.

