Assisted by Lukas Podoloski, Andres Iniesta scored his first J-League goal for Vissel Kobe as the club won 2-1 against Jubilo Iwata on Saturday.

Podolski, on the right hand side, provided a great pass to the former Barcelona star Iniesta inside the box, and the 34-year-old showed his instinctive genius with a pirouette past a defender before scoring, grabbing the lead for his team.

Señoras y señores, Andrés Iniesta has scored his first goal for Vissel Kobe and it was a beauty. Assisted by Lukas Podoloski (📹:@vissel_kobe)pic.twitter.com/EJpDgzm74c — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) August 11, 2018

It was quintessential Iniesta and it was magical.

Elsewhere, Fernando Torres failed to score for Sagan Tosu, despite a 1-0 victory over Urawa Red Diamonds.