WATCH: Andres Iniesta Scores Magical Goal for Vissel Kobe

 Assisted by Lukas Podoloski, Andres Iniesta scored his first J-League goal for Vissel Kobe as the club won 2-1 against Jubilo Iwata on Saturday.

By Luis Miguel Echegaray
August 11, 2018

Podolski, on the right hand side, provided a great pass to the former Barcelona star Iniesta inside the box, and the 34-year-old showed his instinctive genius with a pirouette past a defender before scoring, grabbing the lead for his team.

It was quintessential Iniesta and it was magical. 

Elsewhere, Fernando Torres failed to score for Sagan Tosu, despite a 1-0 victory over Urawa Red Diamonds.

