Arsenal Fans Excited to See 'Swiss Army Knife' in Action in Sunday's Season Opener

Arsenal fans have been reacting on Twitter to the news that left-back Sead Kolasinac will be unavailable for their Premier League opener against Manchester City , and insisting that youth graduate Ainsley Maitland-Niles deserves a place in the starting lineup on Sunday.

The 20-year-old, who made 15 appearances in the Premier League last season, has been training with the first team for all of pre-season and Arsenal fans have backed him for a good run in Unai Emery’s squad.

Despite the push from the fans to help the youngster out, it will be a tough task if he were to feature on Sunday due to the calibre of opposition he will be up against. Raheem Sterling or City’s new signing Riyad Mahrez could be tasked to get the better of Maitland-Niles and could spell immense danger for the Gunners.

Sead Kolasinac - ❌



So who will play left back in our @PremierLeague opener? — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) August 10, 2018

If he puts in an eye-catching performance, then it could leave Emery with a managerial headache over who Arsenal’s first choice left-back should be. If he succeeds, Nacho Monreal can play as part of a back three, which will give Maitland-Niles the attacking freedom as a wing back.

Here are some of the best reactions to Arsenal’s tweet as to who should come in to replace Kolasinac.





Ainsley Maitland Niles — ben (@KeyZowBR) August 10, 2018

Our Swiss Army Knife pic.twitter.com/u0gL7so82Z — BENJI (@FutbolBenji) August 10, 2018