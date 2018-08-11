Brighton Owner Hits Out at '50% Premium' for Premier League Clubs in Transfer Market

By 90Min
August 11, 2018

Brighton & Hove Albion owner Tony Bloom has claimed that clubs from across Europe will demand a premium from Premier League clubs during the transfer window after the Seagulls forked out over £60m on new recruits this summer.

The club's previous record signing of Shane Duffy from Blackburn Rovers for just over £4m has been eclipsed nine times since Brighton gained promotion to the Premier League.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Most recently, the former top goalscorer in the Eredivisie, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, became Brighton's record signing by ditching life at AZ Alkmaar for an estimated £17m, surpassing the £15m that was spent on Jürgen Locadia in January.

But Bloom claims that the Seagulls have been forced to pay over the odds when buying from across Europe this summer, something which he believes is solely down to Brighton being a Premier League club.

"A club’s got a player to be sold and it’s X-million euros and then when you go in as a Premier League club, there’s a 30%, or 50% premium," Bloom said, quoted by BT Sport"It’s just the way it is, it doesn’t mean we’re going to accept that or do that. But there are certainly a lot of European clubs, when they see a Premier League club coming, they are quite excited about it.

"And they certainly increase the price and there’s nothing we can do; we can’t hide the fact we’re a Premier League club."

Bloom has certainly hit the nail on the head in terms of Premier League clubs being forced to pay a premium, but Brighton have arguably had one of the best transfer windows in the division in terms of value for money.

Iranian forward Jahanbakhsh was heavily in demand this summer but Brighton secured his signature for under £20m, while striker Florin Andone (£5m), Brazilian full back Bernardo (£9m) and exciting midfielder Yves Bissouma (£15m) all arrived at the Amex for very reasonable prices given the current market.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)