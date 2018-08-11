Maurizio Sarri Warns Fans That Players May Not Adapt to 'Sarriball' for Months

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has predicted that there will be 'some problems' early in the season as he looks to implement his style on the squad.

The 59-year-old arrived at Stamford Bridge this summer, replacing his compatriot Antonio Conte following an impressive three years managing Napoli, who he dragged into the Serie A title race with his exciting 'Sarriball' style.

Yet despite the excitement from Chelsea fans, the Italian has suggested there could be some teething problems in the first half of the campaign before they see improvements in the second half.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, as quoted by Sky Sports, he said: "I hope that the second part of the season, for us, will be very good with a lot of points. I expect in the first part of the season, some problems."





Asked about a specific area of concern, he replied: "On the results. Maybe the performances in the first part of the season will not be in line with the potential of the squad. Maybe, in the first part."

Sarri has brought in players who he believes will fit in to his plans for the new season, signing Jorginho from his former club and Mateo Kovacic on loan, while he had to break the world-record in a fee payed for a goalkeeper to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga following the departure of Thibaut Courtois.

Despite being busy in the summer, Sarri predicted that the speed he would like to see in his side will not be there early on, insisting that fans should be patient to see the best Chelsea.





He continued, stating: "I think you have to wait for a couple of months. If we are able to play at another speed, maybe scoring will not be a problem for us. But at this moment, at this current speed, it may be a problem."

Chelsea begin their Premier League season this afternoon with an away trip to Huddersfield Town.