Maurizio Sarri Warns Fans That Players May Not Adapt to 'Sarriball' for Months

By 90Min
August 11, 2018

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has predicted that there will be 'some problems' early in the season as he looks to implement his style on the squad.

The 59-year-old arrived at Stamford Bridge this summer, replacing his compatriot Antonio Conte following an impressive three years managing Napoli, who he dragged into the Serie A title race with his exciting 'Sarriball' style.

Yet despite the excitement from Chelsea fans, the Italian has suggested there could be some teething problems in the first half of the campaign before they see improvements in the second half. 

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, as quoted by Sky Sports, he said: "I hope that the second part of the season, for us, will be very good with a lot of points. I expect in the first part of the season, some problems."


Asked about a specific area of concern, he replied: "On the results. Maybe the performances in the first part of the season will not be in line with the potential of the squad. Maybe, in the first part."

Sarri has brought in players who he believes will fit in to his plans for the new season, signing Jorginho from his former club and Mateo Kovacic on loan, while he had to break the world-record in a fee payed for a goalkeeper to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga following the departure of Thibaut Courtois.

Despite being busy in the summer, Sarri predicted that the speed he would like to see in his side will not be there early on, insisting that fans should be patient to see the best Chelsea.


He continued, stating: "I think you have to wait for a couple of months. If we are able to play at another speed, maybe scoring will not be a problem for us. But at this moment, at this current speed, it may be a problem."

Chelsea begin their Premier League season this afternoon with an away trip to Huddersfield Town

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)