Milan Confirm Andre Silva Has Joined La Liga Outfit Sevilla on Season-Long Loan Deal

By 90Min
August 11, 2018

Spanish side Sevilla have secured the services of AC Milan and Portugal forward Andre Silva for the 2018/19 campaign, with the player having left the San Siro on a season-long loan deal.

The Portuguese attacker joined I Rossoneri from Porto last summer as part of a major squad overhaul but has so far failed to inspire much confidence in Italy.

He will hope for a better season in Spain with Sevilla, who have announced that they also secured the option to buy him from the Serie A outfit at the end of the season.

"Sevilla FC and AC Milan have reached an agreement for the assignment with purchase option André Silva, who after the medical examination and signing the player this Saturday, has become in new Sevilla FC footballer," Sevilla confirmed via their official website on Saturday.

Silva joins the Spanish club as their seventh signing of the summer, having followed Roque Mesa, Amadou, Vaclik, Sergi Gomez, Joris Gnagnon and Aleix Vidal to the Estadio Ramon.

The 22-year-old only scored twice in 24 league outings for Milan last term. He also played in three World Cup matches for Portugal this summer but failed to get on the scoresheet. 

