£15m-Rated Liverpool Forward Insists He Wants to Stay and Fight for Place at Anfield

Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo has confirmed he wants to stay at the Merseyside club this season and play a key role in the Reds' season.

Ojo has been at the club since the age of 14, but has only ever made eight senior appearances for the Reds, with underwhelming loan spells at Wigan, Wolves and Fulham providing his best chance for first team football since turning professional.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

But speaking to ESPN, Ojo underlined that the ideal situation for him would be to stay and fight for his position.

"Last season was a great learning experience despite the injuries and I feel like I'm a lot more mature and ready for the season. I'm eager to play and I'm eager to show what I can do and get a consistent run of games."

The attacker also spoke highly of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who he believes has given him a lot of confidence.

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

"He's is a great manager. He's always trying to give you advice on what to do, and he's definitely helped me improve as a player and as a person."

Ojo's self belief is admirable and is also an important asset to have as a young player, but realistically opportunities may be limited for the youngster once again this season. When you're competing with the likes of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Xherdan Shaqiri, another loan move may be the smarter decision - career wise.