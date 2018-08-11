Sky Sports Super Computer Makes Premier League Table Prediction - With Surprising Results

Sky Sports' super computer has generated their prediction for the 2018/19 Premier League final standings, and there are multiples surprises in their table.

The algorithm used to generate the table is based on previous seasons, stats, form and summer transfer dealings, and it's this algorithm that has created the final standings which have raised some eyebrows.

The predictor starts with a bold claim by suggesting big spending Premier League new boys Wolves will finish bottom of the league. They're joined in the relegation zone by Huddersfield in 19th and Cardiff in 18th - two slightly more realistic predictions. West Ham, Watford and Brighton are those tipped to narrowly avoid relegation.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Making up the mid-table are Southampton, Bournemouth, Fulham, Newcastle United, Everton and surprisingly taking ninth position, Crystal Palace.

Burnley are tipped to miss out on the Europa league by just one position this season, finishing in eighth, with Leicester predicted to be competing in Europe in the following season by finishing in seventh.

It's bad news for the big boys from the capital however, with Chelsea and Arsenal expected to finish outside of the top four in sixth and fifth respectively. Disappointing seasons are expected for new managers Maurizio Sarri and Unai Emery.

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/GettyImages

The coveted top four positions are predicted to be occupied by Manchester United in fourth, Liverpool in third, Tottenham in second and Manchester City are once again expected to be champions of England.

If the super computer is to be believed, some fans could be in for a very disappointing season - specifically those in the west Midlands of a Wolves persuasion and fans of Chelsea and Arsenal.