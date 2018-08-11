Tottenham Fans Take to Twitter to Voice Opinions Over the Possible Departure of Danny Rose

Danny Rose's future at Tottenham continues to remain uncertain, as clubs around Europe have been linked with signing the England left back.

German side Schalke have registered an interest in signing the 28-year-old on loan, while the Sun are reporting that French giants Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on Rose, with the defender holding out for a potential move to France.

Warren Little/GettyImages

As a result, a number of Spurs fans have been reacting to the news on Twitter of the possible departure of Rose, as the majority of transfer windows remain open until the end of the month.

Here's what they've said.

You used to be one of my favourites Danny, but tbh if you want to move then put in a transfer request and we can sell you. Simples. — 👻 (@CouvreFeuFire) August 10, 2018

More British players should ply their trade abroad. It can only develop them as a player and person. Rose to PSG would be a great opportunity. — Brookbank (@DadDadB74) August 9, 2018

Won’t be missed — Eddie156 (@eddie15611) August 9, 2018

Danny's been great. But clearly he's looking for a change of scenery. Wish him all the luck. But who's the number 2 left back now.? — The Shaman (@Lifeofacheapman) August 9, 2018

I do find the situation very sad. It does seem more and more as though he'll never be the player he once was again. — Jill Lewis (@jilllewis33) August 9, 2018

I really like him and thought he would finish his career at Spurs.



The injuries, the outbursts, the mental health issues. This is not how it was supposed to end. — Kidiaba's ponytail (@KidiabaPonyTail) August 9, 2018

Fair to say a mixed response to the news of Rose's possible departure, with the England international somewhat losing his way in recent seasons.

He was limited to only ten appearances in the Premier League last season, after losing his place to Ben Davies in the starting lineup, and only made a further seven appearances in other competitions in 2017/18.

Despite his struggles at club level, Rose was part of the England squad that finished fourth at the recent World Cup, featuring in five of the seven games for Gareth Southgate's side.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Tottenham got their season off to the perfect start after failing to sign any new players in the transfer window, as goals from Jan Vertonghan and Dele Alli were enough to beat Newcastle 2-1.