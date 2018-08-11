Tottenham Fans Take to Twitter to Voice Opinions Over the Possible Departure of Danny Rose

By 90Min
August 11, 2018

Danny Rose's future at Tottenham continues to remain uncertain, as clubs around Europe have been linked with signing the England left back.

German side Schalke have registered an interest in signing the 28-year-old on loan, while the Sun are reporting that French giants Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on Rose, with the defender holding out for a potential move to France. 

Warren Little/GettyImages

As a result, a number of Spurs fans have been reacting to the news on Twitter of the possible departure of Rose, as the majority of transfer windows remain open until the end of the month.

Here's what they've said.

Fair to say a mixed response to the news of Rose's possible departure, with the England international somewhat losing his way in recent seasons.

He was limited to only ten appearances in the Premier League last season, after losing his place to Ben Davies in the starting lineup, and only made a further seven appearances in other competitions in 2017/18.

Despite his struggles at club level, Rose was part of the England squad that finished fourth at the recent World Cup, featuring in five of the seven games for Gareth Southgate's side.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Tottenham got their season off to the perfect start after failing to sign any new players in the transfer window, as goals from Jan Vertonghan and Dele Alli were enough to beat Newcastle 2-1. 

