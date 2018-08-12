Liverpool Legend Bruce Grobbelaar Compares Summer Signing to Chelsea's N'Golo Kante'

Liverpool were very active during this summer's transfer window, spending more money than any other Premier League club, and one signing in particular has excited Liverpool legend Bruce Grobbelaar.

Grobbelaar, who made almost 500 appearances for Liverpool from 1981-1994, believes that the acquisition of Naby Keita is fantastic business, claiming that Keita is a better player than Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Speaking to The Mirror, Grobbelaar was not shy in expressing his admiration for Keita, who will wear the number eight shirt previously worn by club legend Steven Gerrard.

He said: “I honestly believe he is the only player who can take that No.8 jersey after Steven Gerrard – I think he’s the perfect player in that position.





“Stevie G was a brilliant player who will always be remembered as a great servant and ambassador for the club and himself.

“And Keita is the only person I would have given that shirt too to try and emulate what Steven has produced.

Zak Kaczmarek/GettyImages

“He’s a beautiful player and I’ve already seen the signs that he’s going to have a major impact on Liverpool this season and in the years to come. Jurgen Klopp was very astute in seeing Keita’s ability and potential to develop. He got in fast, signed him, then left him at Leipzig last season.

"I’m certain he’s going to blossom even more and fit into the side with ease. I’ve seen him in the pre-season games and he’s been absolutely brilliant.

“I liken him to Kante, who is a top player. But, with Kante, what you see is what you get. He will hunt you down and win the ball.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

“With Keita, he will hunt you down, get the ball, then ­either get in the box and score or he has the same type of ­passing range Philippe Coutinho had in the final delivery.

“There’s no question he’s the complete package for me and the perfect person to wear that jersey after Stevie G."

Liverpool agreed a deal with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in 2017 to sign Keita, but allowed him to stay in Germany for one more year, before joining up with Liverpool permanently this summer.