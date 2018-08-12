Schalke Confirm Head Coach Domenico Tedesco Has Signed New Deal Until 2022

By 90Min
August 12, 2018

FC Schalke have announced that head coach Domenico Tedesco has signed a contract extension, keeping the German-Italian at the Royal Blues until 2022. 

The Bundelisga side confirmed the extension directly through their Twitter page as Tedesco expressed his commitment directly to Schalke fans, since taking the reigns of management at the Arena AufSchalke in January 2017. 

The 32-year-old Tedesco lead Schalke to a second-placed finish last term, restoring them to Champions League football for the first time in four years.

Tedesco's career path has already been linked to another German coach, Jurgen Klopp. Given the opportunity by Schalke’s sporting director Christian Heidel after coaching in the youth academies in Hoffenheim and Stuttgart. 


Speaking on his extension, Tedesco said: "To be part of this family is something that makes me so incredibly proud. I know there may not always be good times but I want to be here through the bad times as well, to be here for you."

TF-Images/GettyImages

The news was broken after Schalke convincingly beat Italian side Fiorentina in a pre-season friendly 3-0. Tedesco's side will open their Bundesliga campaign at Wolfsburg on 25th August.

