Spurs Make 'Secret Payment' to FA to Remain at Wembley Until 2019 as New Stadium Experiences Delays

By 90Min
August 13, 2018

Tottenham will continue to use England's Wembley Stadium to host their home matches until the end of 2018.

That is according to The Sun, who are reporting that the club's chairman Daniel Levy has activated an option with the FA and has made a 'secret payment' that will allow the side to play at the venue up until the new year.

Tom Jenkins/GettyImages

The Lilywhites were expected to move into their new stadium somewhere around the beginning of this season. But they have experienced delays in the construction of their 62,000-seater facility and will keep on playing their domestic home games, as well as Champions League home matches, at Wembley.

The new White Hart Lane was due to open its doors for the side's home clash against Liverpool on September 15. According to an insider, however, it simply won't be ready in time and the club have been made to pay a significant sum in order to remain where they played last season.

Levy is understood to be so concerned apropos the timetable for completion, he has told UEFA that Spurs could play all of their Champions League group home games at said location.

The side were allowed to play one home game at Wembley this season due to the construction at White Hart Lane taking longer than expected. It's now set to be way more, though.

“Spurs have taken up the option to come to Wembley for a number of Premier League home games and the home games in the group stage of the Champions League," an FA official was quoted as saying.

“However, it is still their intention to play their home games at White Hart Lane after the Fulham game (at Wembley).”

The club are reported as having spent £850m on the construction of their new stadium so far.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)