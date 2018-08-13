Spurs Make 'Secret Payment' to FA to Remain at Wembley Until 2019 as New Stadium Experiences Delays

Tottenham will continue to use England's Wembley Stadium to host their home matches until the end of 2018.

That is according to The Sun, who are reporting that the club's chairman Daniel Levy has activated an option with the FA and has made a 'secret payment' that will allow the side to play at the venue up until the new year.

Tom Jenkins/GettyImages

The Lilywhites were expected to move into their new stadium somewhere around the beginning of this season. But they have experienced delays in the construction of their 62,000-seater facility and will keep on playing their domestic home games, as well as Champions League home matches, at Wembley.

The new White Hart Lane was due to open its doors for the side's home clash against Liverpool on September 15. According to an insider, however, it simply won't be ready in time and the club have been made to pay a significant sum in order to remain where they played last season.

Levy is understood to be so concerned apropos the timetable for completion, he has told UEFA that Spurs could play all of their Champions League group home games at said location.

The side were allowed to play one home game at Wembley this season due to the construction at White Hart Lane taking longer than expected. It's now set to be way more, though.

“Spurs have taken up the option to come to Wembley for a number of Premier League home games and the home games in the group stage of the Champions League," an FA official was quoted as saying.

“However, it is still their intention to play their home games at White Hart Lane after the Fulham game (at Wembley).”

The club are reported as having spent £850m on the construction of their new stadium so far.