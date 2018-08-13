Why Everyone Needs to Calm Down About Tottenham's Lack of Signings This Summer

Shambles, a disaster, a flop - that is how Tottenham's summer transfer window has been described across the media.

Had Spurs brought in a World Cup Golden Boot Winner, the winning captain from the same tournament and a 22-year-old midfielder who already has nearly 40 Premier League goals to his name, then this transfer window would have been described as one of the greatest in history.

However, Spurs couldn't do this simply because all those players are already at the club.



Sure, Tottenham fans would have liked Mauricio Pochettino to further strengthen his side and added more depth. But they should not feel unhappy or angry with the lack of business Spurs have done over the summer as they have kept their biggest names.





If we break down the Tottenham first-team, then you find a side that has all the tools necessary to put up a title fight against Manchester City and Liverpool .



Hugo Lloris has been a solid performer for Tottenham since signing back in 2012. The Frenchman made a few blunders last season, but Lloris bounced back at the World Cup and was one of the standout goalkeepers. Still boasting great reflexes at 31, and also adept with his feet, there are few better goalies that Spurs could have signed in this transfer window.





At the back, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez are centre backs who could walk onto any top six side, while in the full back positions they have England star Kieran Trippier and Ben Davies, both of whom have been integral to Spurs' Premier League success. Over the past three seasons, only the ultra-defensive Manchester United have conceded less goals than Tottenham, therefore there hasn't been a real reason for a change in personnel.



The defensive midfield could arguably be Tottenham's weakest position, but they still have Eric Dier, Victor Wanyama and Moussa Sissoko at their disposal.





In attack, Tottenham are perfectly strong again, everyone knows about Harry Kane's goalscoring ability, whilst in Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Son Heung-min they have players with great movement and goalscoring ability.



Tottenham are strong enough as they are, and therefore there is no danger in keeping the side settled. Consistency of team selection is what has bred consistent results for Tottenham, with every player understanding their teammate's style of movement and play. A big money signing could easily disrupt the side more than improving it.

Some may question whether Spurs needed more depth in their side, but there are still a whole host of big names who don't even make it into the starting XI. Erik Lamela, Lucas Moura and Harry Winks are just some of the names who may spend a fair amount of time on the bench this season, but at the same time could slot in effortlessly into the first-team if called upon.



With a new stadium on the way, a world class manager, and a strong, young squad already four seasons into their development process, Tottenham fans should feel nothing but optimism towards the new season.