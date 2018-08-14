Agent of Real Madrid Star Luka Modric Reveals His Client 'Will Play in Italy Sooner or Later'

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has reportedly had his future plans leaked by his agent, Marko Naletilic, after rumours of the Croatian potentially swapping Madrid for Internazionale weren't laid to rest.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, Modric, who's contract at the Santiago Bernabeu runs until 2020, has been strongly linked with a move to Inter this summer amid an influx of Croatian talent arriving at the San Siro.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Having just been awarded the Golden Ball for his heroics in Russia this summer, the former Tottenham man didn't seem likely to leave the Spanish giants, especially after they lost their biggest star in Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, after Naletilic's recent comments, a move to Italy looks far more likely to happen. Modric's agent said: "For whatever reason, Modric wants to be a star in Serie A with Inter. Let's see. I believe that sooner or later Luka will play in Italy.

“Like a lot of Croatians his age, he grew up watching Italian football.”

Naletilic also believes that Inter's interest in his star client has swayed the 32-year-old more than it would've done in the past following Ronaldo's decision to join Juventus.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Modric's agent added: "The fact Inter Milan tried to sign him and Modric took it into consideration shows the influence Cristiano Ronaldo is already having on Italian football.”

Madrid run the risk of losing Modric for nothing if they do not negotiate a new contract with the Croatian, with Modric allowed to talk to other clubs next summer.

At the moment, Gareth Bale is Los Blancos' highest earner, taking home around £350k-a-week, a figure which Modric has every right to demand if the Spanish side wish to keep him around.

Luka Modric is included in Real Madrid's UEFA Super Cup squad...



"Hey Gonzalo, how'd you get that transfer?" pic.twitter.com/94sZEDzipk — Goal (@goal) August 13, 2018

After undergoing a phenomenal transfer window this summer and creating a new side to challenge for the Serie A title, Inter boss Luciano Spalletti revealed his interest in signing Modric, saying: "The fact that he has interest in us is a great sign for our project. It's not easy to get these type of players. He may not come but our directors still did a great job, so let's see.

"I don't think he will come, because Real Madrid still want to count on him. We're a strong side. If Modric were to join us, we'd be very strong."