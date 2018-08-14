Agent of Real Madrid Star Luka Modric Reveals His Client 'Will Play in Italy Sooner or Later'

By 90Min
August 14, 2018

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has reportedly had his future plans leaked by his agent, Marko Naletilic, after rumours of the Croatian potentially swapping Madrid for Internazionale weren't laid to rest. 

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, Modric, who's contract at the Santiago Bernabeu runs until 2020, has been strongly linked with a move to Inter this summer amid an influx of Croatian talent arriving at the San Siro. 

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Having just been awarded the Golden Ball for his heroics in Russia this summer, the former Tottenham man didn't seem likely to leave the Spanish giants, especially after they lost their biggest star in Cristiano Ronaldo

However, after Naletilic's recent comments, a move to Italy looks far more likely to happen. Modric's agent said: "For whatever reason, Modric wants to be a star in Serie A with Inter. Let's see. I believe that sooner or later Luka will play in Italy.

“Like a lot of Croatians his age, he grew up watching Italian football.”

Naletilic also believes that Inter's interest in his star client has swayed the 32-year-old more than it would've done in the past following Ronaldo's decision to join Juventus

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Modric's agent added: "The fact Inter Milan tried to sign him and Modric took it into consideration shows the influence Cristiano Ronaldo is already having on Italian football.”

Madrid run the risk of losing Modric for nothing if they do not negotiate a new contract with the Croatian, with Modric allowed to talk to other clubs next summer. 

At the moment, Gareth Bale is Los Blancos' highest earner, taking home around £350k-a-week, a figure which Modric has every right to demand if the Spanish side wish to keep him around. 

After undergoing a phenomenal transfer window this summer and creating a new side to challenge for the Serie A title, Inter boss Luciano Spalletti revealed his interest in signing Modric, saying: "The fact that he has interest in us is a great sign for our project. It's not easy to get these type of players. He may not come but our directors still did a great job, so let's see.

"I don't think he will come, because Real Madrid still want to count on him. We're a strong side. If Modric were to join us, we'd be very strong."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)