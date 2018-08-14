Antoine Griezmann Included Among 4 New Atletico Madrid Captains for 2018/19 Season

By 90Min
August 14, 2018

Atletico Madrid have announced the four players who will succeed Gabi as captain of Los Rojiblancos.

After seven years and nearly 350 appearances for the club, Gabi left to join Qatari side Al Sadd, where his fellow Spaniard and former Barcelona midfielder Xavi plays his club football.

Atletico have revealed the four men who will share the armband in his stead: Diego Godin, Koke, Antoine Griezmann and Juanfran. "Gabi, as you can see, you have sensational successors," they wrote on Twitter.

The most controversial of these is Griezmann, who came close to leaving the club for Barcelona earlier this summer before deciding to remain at the Wanda Metropolitano.

A more popular choice will be Godin, who will officially take the role of primary captain, although the system is flexible. His loyalty to the club has never wavered and he spoke about the honour of taking the armband at the club where he has played since 2010.

"What I feel when I wear the captain’s armband is happiness and pride," he said, quoted by Atletico's website. "It's a huge responsibility."

Juanfran has been at the club for nearly as long, having made his debut in 2011 after joining from Osasuna.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Completing the set is Koke, who is a rare thing in modern football: a one-club man. He has been at Atletico since the age of eight and will be another popular choice among the club's supporters.

Between the four of them they have made over 1255 appearances for Atletico Madrid, so Diego Simeone's team certainly won't want for leadership this season.

This fluid captaincy system is also being employed by Barcelona following the departure of Andres Iniesta, with Lionel Messi named as one of four captains for this coming season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)