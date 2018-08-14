The Best of the Best: Manchester United Legend Paul Scholes Names His All-Time Red Devils XI

By 90Min
August 14, 2018

Paul Scholes could only find space for himself on the bench in a mouthwatering XI of the best players he played alongside for Manchester United, reported by the Mirror.

United legend Scholes made over 700 appearances for the club and won 11 Premier League titles in his 19 seasons at the club. He is rated among the Premier League's greatest midfielders of all time.

But it is a testament to how many great midfielders Scholes played with - and to his own modesty - that he names himself on the bench, choosing Ryan Giggs, Roy Keane and David Beckham as his midfield trio instead.

Giggs is the only player to have played more Premier League matches for United than Scholes, while Keane and Beckham were also part of the team that won the treble of Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in 1998/99.

The defence is also dominated by the treble-winning team, as Scholes selects Denis Irwin and Gary Neville as the full backs, with Jaap Stam in the centre.

The Dutchman is partnered by Rio Ferdinand, who won 9 major honours including six Premier League titles during 12 years and over 450 appearances for United. Peter Schmeichel, another member of the 1999 team, is chosen in goal.

ANDREW YATES/GettyImages

However, all four strikers from the 1999 team - Andrew Cole, Dwight Yorke, Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - are left on the bench with Scholes, who instead chooses a 21st century front three.


Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and Ruud van Nistelrooy scored 521 goals between them for United. Ronaldo and Rooney were the stars of the 2008 double-winning team, which many United fans rate as their greatest of the Premier League era.

Even Jose Mourinho wouldn't be able to complain if he had this team at his disposal.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)