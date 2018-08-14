Geoff Cameron Deemed Surplus to Requirements at Stoke With European Duo Keen on USA International

Stoke City look set to offload USA international Geoff Cameron, with Gary Rowett deeming the 33-year-old surplus to requirements at the club.

According to The Telegraph, Cameron is one of four first team players, along with Gianelli Imbula, Charlie Adam and Maxim Choupo-Moting free to leave the club before the end of the transfer window on August 31st, with Werder Bremen and Rayo Vallecano apparently monitoring the defender.

Cameron is yet to feature in either of Stoke's squads in their opening two games of the Championship season, perhaps giving the strongest indication that his future lies away from the bet365 Stadium, as Rowett has confirmed that he's looking to trim his squad.

As quoted by the aforementioned publication, he said: "We are six or seven weeks in now and we still have players here who will maybe move on.

"No club wants to let players leave if the deals aren't right, especially with no emergency loan system. I am sure there will be players who are keen to leave and seek a fresh start - that is how football operates."

The former Houston Dynamo player arrived at Stoke in 2012, and has since racked up 168 Premier League appearances for the club, featuring in a variety of positions during his six year stay, which now looks to be coming to an end amid interest from both the Bundesliga and La Liga.

Despite signing eight new players ahead of the new season, Rowett and Stoke have found life difficult in the Championship, with the club yet to register a win so far in the early stages of the campaign.