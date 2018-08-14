Legend Gianluigi Buffon Calls for Juventus New Boy Cristiano Ronaldo to Give His All for the Club

Calcio legend Gianluigi Buffon has wished Cristiano Ronaldo success at Juventus ahead of the new Serie A season.

Buffon, who is an icon at Juve but left the club at the end of last season to join French giants PSG, knows full well how devastating Ronaldo was against the Old Lady in multiple Champions League campaigns, including last season when Real Madrid knocked Juve out on their way to winning the tournament.

Neymar scores PSG's first goal of the Ligue season and gets a hug from new teammate Gigi Buffon. pic.twitter.com/ImYUpn4TNp — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 12, 2018

“I hope Ronaldo can give what he’s given for all the teams he played in,” the veteran goalkeeper told Sky Sport Italia (via Football Italia).

“Certainly he won’t give Juventus the sorrows he’s given us in recent years…Juventus can’t spring any surprises: they have a skilled board and President, plus their history, team and fans are so great that if it they don’t win, they go close.”

Gianluigi Buffon: “I hope Cristiano Ronaldo can give to Juventus what he gave for Real Madrid.” pic.twitter.com/bVeFhpoPux — RMadridHome (@RMadridHome_) August 13, 2018

Buffon, 40, joined Juventus from Parma in 2001, and went on to make 656 appearances for the Turin outfit - collecting five Italian cups, one UEFA cup, six Italian Super cups and nine Serie A titles in the process.

However, a Champions League trophy with Juventus evaded the iconic goalkeeper, who was acrimoniously sent off in the second leg against Real Madrid last season, with Ronaldo converting a penalty moments later to take his side to the semi-finals.

VI-Images/GettyImages

However, showing his class as always, Buffon has wished nothing but success for Ronaldo as he embarks on his new career with I Bianconeri - though one wonders if his tone might change should PSG face Juventus this season.