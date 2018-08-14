Legend Gianluigi Buffon Calls for Juventus New Boy Cristiano Ronaldo to Give His All for the Club

By 90Min
August 14, 2018

Calcio legend Gianluigi Buffon has wished Cristiano Ronaldo success at Juventus ahead of the new Serie A season.

Buffon, who is an icon at Juve but left the club at the end of last season to join French giants PSG, knows full well how devastating Ronaldo was against the Old Lady in multiple Champions League campaigns, including last season when Real Madrid knocked Juve out on their way to winning the tournament.

“I hope Ronaldo can give what he’s given for all the teams he played in,” the veteran goalkeeper told Sky Sport Italia (via Football Italia).

“Certainly he won’t give Juventus the sorrows he’s given us in recent years…Juventus can’t spring any surprises: they have a skilled board and President, plus their history, team and fans are so great that if it they don’t win, they go close.”

Buffon, 40, joined Juventus from Parma in 2001, and went on to make 656 appearances for the Turin outfit - collecting five Italian cups, one UEFA cup, six Italian Super cups and nine Serie A titles in the process.

However, a Champions League trophy with Juventus evaded the iconic goalkeeper, who was acrimoniously sent off in the second leg against Real Madrid last season, with Ronaldo converting a penalty moments later to take his side to the semi-finals.

VI-Images/GettyImages

However, showing his class as always, Buffon has wished nothing but success for Ronaldo as he embarks on his new career with I Bianconeri - though one wonders if his tone might change should PSG face Juventus this season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)