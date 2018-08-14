Spain Boss Luis Enrique Says La Roja Must 'Accept' Gerard Pique's International Retirement

Newly appointed Spain boss Luis Enrique has spoken out regarding Gerard Pique's decision to quit international football, saying that he and everyone involved with the Spanish national team need to accept the Barcelona defender's decision.

Speaking at the half time interval in Barcelona's Supercopa de España win over Sevilla as reported by SPORT, the former Blaugrana manager said: "The situation is exactly as he told it.

"It's an irreversible decision. We gave him time to think about it but when we spoke he'd already made him mind up. There's no other choice but to accept his decision and recognise what he's done for the national team."

Pique's decision means that he follows the likes of Andres Iniesta and David Silva in announcing his retirement from international football, in what is the end of arguably the country's golden generation.

In light of some of his finest players' retirements, Enrique has had to think about some new faces to draft into the national team.

When presented as the new Spain Boss, the former Roma boss said he had 70 players on his mind, although that figure is no longer the same.

The 48-year-old said: "The problem is mine. Now I don't have 70 footballers, I have 72! I like to have options to choose from, I'm delighted.

"We're going to wait and see the status of everyone. Surprises? They will be surprises, I'm sure."

Enrique's debut as the Spanish national team coach will be at Wembley, where he'll take on an England side fresh from finishing in fourth place at the World Cup.

Regarding his debut, Enrique said: "I'm very excited and motivated. We're going to one of the homes of football and against an adversary who had a great World Cup. We're going to enjoy the match."