DeAndre Yedlin to Return to Newcastle Training as Club Confirms Injury Is 'Not Serious'

Newcastle have confirmed that the injury suffered by DeAndre Yedlin on Saturday was not serious, with the American set to return to training after examination.

By 90Min
August 15, 2018

Yedlin went down with an apparent knee injury during the latter stages of the defeat to Tottenham at St. James' Park, and was unable to finish the match.

However, Newcastle have announced in an official statement that Yedlin has been cleared to resume training after tests confirmed that he had not been seriously injured.

"The club can confirm that the knee injury sustained by DeAndre Yedlin on Saturday was not serious," read the statement.

"The USA international defender limped off towards the end of United's season opener against Tottenham Hotspur.

"However, he has been assessed and undergone treatment this week and is likely to resume training with his team-mates shortly."

Rafa Benitez is unlikely to risk aggravating the injury this weekend though, so Yedlin will likely miss Newcastle's trip to Cardiff on Saturday.

The news that his injury is not serious will come as a huge relief to Benitez, who was unable to sign a full back this summer and has been left with limited cover in that area.

Yedlin, Javier Manquillo and Paul Dummett are the only senior full backs in the Magpies squad.

22-year-old Jamie Sterry and midfielder Isaac Hayden can also provide cover if necessary, but Benitez will hope that is not necessary.

