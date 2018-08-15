'Fake News': Leipzig Boss Rubbishes Claims That Bayern Star Sebastian Rudy Is Set to Sign for Club

RB Leipzig boss Ralf Rangnick has labelled recent reports suggesting Bayern Munich midfielder Sebastian Rudy has signed a deal to switch allegiances this summer as the 'mother of all fake news'.

The Germany international has been mooted as a key target for Leipzig during the summer transfer window, with recent reports going as far as claiming that Rudy had signed a contract after a €15m deal was agreed between the two clubs.

However, despite harbouring hopes of landing the 28-year-old as a replacement for recent departee in Liverpool's Naby Keita, Rangnick was upset at how quickly the false news spread without credible facts.





In a press conference on Wednesday Rangnick described the reports as the "mother of all fake news in football," but failed to rule out a real move before the close of the transfer window at the end of the month.

"Sebastian Rudy is not moving to RB Leipzig right now, so I do not know how it will look like in a week or two," Rangnick added, via Kicker.

"First, a player must decide whether he wants to leave the club, or whether he wants to stay. Even if he chooses us, we also need to reach an agreement with Bayern Munich. We are still very far from that."

Rudy is known to have also attracted interest form Schalke 04 after question marks were raised over his potential game time at the Allianz Arena with the club boasting significant depth across the middle of the park.

Moreover, the pursuit of Rudy goes against Rangnick's strict self imposed policies over incoming transfers, with an age limit of 24 and an annual salary ceiling of €4m both to be blown out of the water should a move eventuate.

Rudy, 28, is understood to be earning well in excess of €4m-per-year with Bayern but with leadership potential in abundance and a supreme level of talent in his locker, a reunion with Rangnick and future Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann is not perceived as a risk in any sense of the word.