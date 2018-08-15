Former Spurs Defender Younes Kaboul Reveals Disdain for 'Two-Faced' Mauricio Pochettino

Former Tottenham defender Younes Kaboul has revealed his dislike for Mauricio Pochettino, labelling the Spurs boss "two-faced" in his man-management approach.

Kaboul first signed for Tottenham in 2007, before returning to the club in 2009 after a two-year spell at Portsmouth.

He spent six years at White Hart Lane, the last of which was the 2014/15 campaign under Pochettino, who had just been appointed Spurs manager.

But the Frenchman was dropped early in the season before being sold to Sunderland, and he has now hinted that it was because of his strained relationship with Pochettino.

"The one where things didn’t go well was Pochettino," Kaboul told France Football (via Sport Witness). "On the field, nothing to say, very good manager, with a philosophy and a style of play that works.

"Personally, it’s the opposite. He’s two-faced. He would say things to you and did the complete opposite behind your back. I didn’t like that, and I told him. That’s all."

One can probably take an educated guess at when Kaboul told Pochettino what he thought of him, based on his appearance statistics in the 2014/15 season.

Kaboul started for Tottenham in all of their first 11 matches that season, playing the full 90 minutes in every one. He was also Spurs' captain for ten of those games.

In November, after a home defeat to Stoke City, he was dropped from the side and never played another minute of Premier League football under Pochettino. Clearly, the Argentine did not take kindly to Kaboul's frank appraisal.

Kaboul is now on the books at Watford, but made only two appearances last season.