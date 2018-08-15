Manchester City Midfielder Bernardo Silva Played a Huge Role in Liverpool Landing a Star This Summer

By 90Min
August 15, 2018

Manchester City fans will be unhappy to learn that star midfielder Bernardo Silva played an important role in Liverpool managing to sign Fabinho this summer.

Silva and Fabinho spent time playing together in the Monaco team that lit up Europe during the 2016/17 season. The side won the Ligue 1 title and reached the Champions League semi-final, the pair have remained good friends since, and it's that friendship that may have helped Liverpool land the Brazilian this summer.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sports as quoted by the Manchester Evening News, Fabinho spoke of how Silva convinced him to make the move to the Premier League.

“He told me how much I would like Liverpool and how impressed he was by the way people here live, and breathe football. We were good friends at Monaco and he was one of the best players there. We had a real understanding, and I’m really happy for him that he won the title last season.


The Brazilian was keen to emphasise that whilst he hoped for the best for his good friend, he would wish him no luck in Manchester City's pursuit to defend their Premier League title.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

“I wish him plenty of individual success this season, but not the title!” the Brazilian added.

City fans may not see this as too much of a problem, but this topic will likely be revisited should Fabinho play a major role in a title push this season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)