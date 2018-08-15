Manchester City Midfielder Bernardo Silva Played a Huge Role in Liverpool Landing a Star This Summer

Manchester City fans will be unhappy to learn that star midfielder Bernardo Silva played an important role in Liverpool managing to sign Fabinho this summer.

Silva and Fabinho spent time playing together in the Monaco team that lit up Europe during the 2016/17 season. The side won the Ligue 1 title and reached the Champions League semi-final, the pair have remained good friends since, and it's that friendship that may have helped Liverpool land the Brazilian this summer.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sports as quoted by the Manchester Evening News, Fabinho spoke of how Silva convinced him to make the move to the Premier League.

“He told me how much I would like Liverpool and how impressed he was by the way people here live, and breathe football. We were good friends at Monaco and he was one of the best players there. We had a real understanding, and I’m really happy for him that he won the title last season.





The Brazilian was keen to emphasise that whilst he hoped for the best for his good friend, he would wish him no luck in Manchester City's pursuit to defend their Premier League title.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

“I wish him plenty of individual success this season, but not the title!” the Brazilian added.

City fans may not see this as too much of a problem, but this topic will likely be revisited should Fabinho play a major role in a title push this season.