Nigeria Winger Victor Moses Announces Retirement From International Football to Focus on Club Career

Chelsea utility man Victor Moses has announced his decision to retire from international football with Nigeria aged 27 in order to 'focus fully' on his club career and spend more time with his family.

Born in Lagos but raised in England after moving to London as a child refugee, Moses made his senior debut for the Super Eagles in 2012 and played 37 times for his country, scoring 12 goals and going to three major tournaments, including two World Cups.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

In 2013, Moses was a part of Nigeria's first Africa Cup of Nations win since 1994.

In a statement published on social media, the 27-year-old explained that he memories from his international career that will 'last a lifetime' and that 'nothing will ever compare to what it felt like to represent Nigeria'.

He added that the time has come to 'allow the next generation of Super Eagles stars the opportunity to step up and flourish'.

Moses has two young children, born in 2012 and 2015, and spending more time at home as they grow is another thing that influenced his decision to step away from the international scene.

"I have already spoken to the manager by telephone and would like to say thank you to him and his staff, the NFF and all of my teammates for all of their support over the years," Moses said.

MARK RALSTON/GettyImages

"Most importantly I would like to say thank you to the Nigerian people for believing in me and supporting me over the years. It's meant the world to me and my family and I will always be a proud Nigerian supporting the team."