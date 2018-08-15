Out of Favour Everton Midfielder Nikola Vlasic Joins CSKA Moscow on Season-Long Loan

By 90Min
August 15, 2018

Everton have confirmed that midfielder Nikola Vlasic has joined Russian club CSKA Moscow on a season-long loan deal from the Toffees.

Vlasic joined the Merseyside club last summer, but never made a lasting impression in the first team, featuring just 12 times in the Premier League. Most of Vlasic's productivity came in the Europa League where he contributed two goals and an assist in six appearances.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

A loan deal appears to make the most sense for both Everton and Vlasic himself.

The club made multiple high profile signings in positions that Vlasic can play, namely Richarlison and Andre Gomes, meaning opportunities would've been limited for the Croat in an Everton squad that once again has Europa League ambitions this season. 

The midfielder should benefit from more playing time in Russia, and at just 20 years old, he could yet blossom into an extremely talented player. Everton appear aware of this possibility, hence the preference for loan as opposed to a permanent deal.

Vlasic becomes yet another high profile player to depart Goodison Park this summer, following in the footsteps of Wayne Rooney, Ashley Williams, Kevin Mirallas and Ramiro Funes Mori. The Blues' willingness to overhaul their squad over the summer suggests that they're looking for a new way to play under new manager Marco Silva.

Vlasic may well be surplus to requirements this season, but the deal to send him on loan is a shrewd move from Everton, who even after the Premier League transfer window has closed, are making some good moves in the market.

